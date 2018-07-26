Police investigating fatal stabbing in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Police in upstate New York are investigating the stabbing death of a 45-year-old man.

Albany police say they were called to the scene Wednesday night. The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name hasn't been released Thursday.

Investigators say the stabbing is related to a domestic incident between two individuals who knew each other.

Police say they're gathering evidence and are seeking anyone who may have any information about the stabbing.

The slaying is Albany's ninth homicide this year.