Police investigating death of a man in Fort Kent apartment
FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are investigating the death of a man in a Fort Kent apartment.
They've identified him as 49-year-old Daren Charette. He was found dead Sunday afternoon.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
Police say detectives have been conducting interviews to determine the circumstances of the death and say there is no threat to the public.
