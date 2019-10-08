Police investigating Sept. 28 death on Michigan State campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police at Michigan State University say they're investigating the death of a visitor during homecoming weekend.

Capt. Doug Monette says the person wasn't an MSU student. Police were called about 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 while Michigan State was playing a home football game against Indiana.

Monette declined to release a name, the location of the body or a possible cause of death.