Police investigate woman's death near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a gully south of the city.
The Billings Gazette reports the body of the 60-year-old woman was discovered Saturday, behind a home.
Sgt. Tony Jensen said in a statement there was no suspicion of foul play.
Police have yet to release the name of the woman.
