https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-suspected-abuse-death-of-12893758.php
Police investigate suspected abuse death of Wichita toddler
Published 10:44 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Wichita boy has died in a suspected abuse case.
The Wichita Eagle reports that the boy's 22-year-old mother and her 25-year-old boyfriend are jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder and child endangerment. They were arrested Friday when the boy was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
Police officer Charley Davidson confirmed Sunday that the toddler had died. Davidson says a preliminary investigation revealed that he had sustained "substantial" injuries to his face and head.
Davidson says the investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
View Comments