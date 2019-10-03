Police investigate stabbing death of 34-year-old woman

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A 34-year-old woman has been stabbed to death in Worcester.

Police say they responded to a home on Lapierre Street at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a stabbing.

Responding officers found the victim in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds.

Officers gave the woman medical aid at the scene before she was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

The victim’s name was made public and no arrests have been announced.

Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them.