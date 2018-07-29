Police investigate stabbing, arrest 1

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — One man has been injured in an apparent stabbing in Rhode Island.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault Saturday after 10 p.m. in Providence.

Officers found an injured man with a stab wound face down on the ground.

They were able to recover a knife at the scene and the unidentified man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.

Police found a suspect who ran off from the scene through descriptions given by witnesses and arrested him.

The stabbing remains under investigation.