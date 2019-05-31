https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-report-of-firecracker-on-NYC-13910087.php
Police investigate report of firecracker on NYC subway train
NEW YORK (AP) — Police are investigating reports that someone threw a lit firecracker into a New York City subway car.
It happened on the F line between the 14th Street and 23rd Street stations at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Riders posted on Twitter that panicked passengers spilled out of the train at 23rd Street. Some left their possessions behind.
A Fire Department spokesman said one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Service on the line was briefly disrupted during the investigation.
