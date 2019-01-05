Police investigate fatal shooting of 27-year-old RI man

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man outside a Rhode Island apartment building.

Central Falls Lt. Christopher Reed tells the Providence Journal on Saturday that Thomas R. Scuturio of Central Falls was pronounced dead at Rhode Island Hospital following the Friday night shooting.

Police were called to the area of 18 Sylvian St. shortly after 9 p.m. for emergency calls reporting a gunshot victim. Police found Scuturio lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 401-727-7411 or the TIPS line at 401-727-7420.

