Police investigate fatal crash in which convertible hit tree

CANAAN, Maine (AP) — State police are investigating a fatal car crash in a small central Maine town that killed one man and injured two others.

Police say the crash took place on Saturday night in Canaan and killed 55-year-old Scott Miller of Clinton. Miller was a passenger in a car driven by 44-year-old David Johnson of Clinton.

Police say Johnson and a second passenger, 58-year-old Robert Archer of Clinton, were hurt in the crash. They say Johnson’s convertible went off the road and hit a tree head on.

The crash closed a road for five hours while the scene was under investigation.