Police investigate death of man found on highway ramp

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police are investigating what they are calling the suspicious death of a man whose body was found on a highway ramp.

Troopers responded to the exit 4 off ramp of Route 2 west in East Hartford at about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday after passers-by reported someone lying in the travel lane.

Troopers determined that the man was down in the right shoulder of the ramp, partially in the travel lane.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No name was released but police described him as a black male.

The ramp was closed during the morning commute.