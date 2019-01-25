https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-investigate-deadly-hit-and-run-accident-in-13560972.php
Police investigate deadly hit-and-run accident in Haverhill
HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating an early morning hit-and-run in Haverhill that left a man dead.
Police say 59-year-old Charles Burrill was struck at an intersection known as White's Corner just after 5 a.m. Friday.
The driver then left the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say they are looking for a silver or gray Chrysler PT Cruiser that may be connected to the crash.
Broadcast video of the scene shows a white tent set up in the intersection.
