Police investigate burglary at Las Vegas mayor's house

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating after the home of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was burglarized.

Goodman tells KLAS-TV that the thieves left a mess but no one was home at the time of the burglary Wednesday.

Las Vegas police say detectives collected evidence from the mayor's home and were working to gather surveillance footage from neighbors.

Authorities monitored the mayor's home overnight.

