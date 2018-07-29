Police investigate apparent drowning in Lake Quinsigamond

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police are investigating the apparent drowning death of a woman in central Massachusetts.

Worcester police responded to a call from two men about a potential drowning Saturday morning shortly before 8:20 a.m., and found a woman's body at Lake Quinsigamond.

The men had seen the body while walking through Lake Park near Coburn Avenue and Bridle Path.

They say the 37-year-old woman was found faced down and pronounced dead. Members of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner are performing an autopsy on her body,

Police have not identified the victim, and say the investigation is ongoing.