Police investigate 5-year-old girl's death as suspicious

JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old girl in suburban St. Louis as suspicious.

St. Louis County police say officers responded Wednesday to a hospital where medical staff informed them of the girl's death. Police are focusing their investigation on the girl's home in Jennings. Police haven't said how the girl died or why her death is considered suspicious.

Neighbor Kayla Dupree told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her daughter played with the girl who died. She said the girl "never seemed liked anything was wrong with her."

