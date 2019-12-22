Police in western Illinois investigate crash that killed 3

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — Three people died in a car crash in western Illinois that allegedly involved alcohol, authorities said.

Officers arrived at the scene Friday around 9 p.m. to find two vehicles that had crashed, according to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office. The crash occurred at the intersection of Illinois route 97 and Route 9, near Cuba.

Authorities said the driver, 20-year-old Pedro Orozco of Galesburg was believed to be driving northbound when his vehicle struck the other car traveling westbound. Three occupants of the other car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Orozco was arrested on charges of aggravated driving under the influence and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, among other charges.

A listed phone number for Orozco could not be located Sunday. It was immediately unclear if Orozco had an attorney.

He and two passengers in his vehicle were treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the accident remains under investigation and have not released the names of the victims.