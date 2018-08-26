Police in Virginia detain man wanted on murder warrant

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Police say they have captured a suspect wanted on murder and other charges after a manhunt in a suburban Richmond community.

Chesterfield County Police tweeted Sunday afternoon that 44-year-old Joshua M. Federico was in custody.

The department announced Saturday that it had obtained a murder warrant for Federico after human remains believed to be those of Federico's estranged wife's boyfriend were found on a property adjacent to Federico's residence.

Police had already obtained warrants for Federico in connection with a shooting Friday that left his estranged wife with life-threatening injuries. They have said Lawrence J. Howell, the male victim, may have also been injured in that shooting.

Chesterfield police Capt. Andrea Riesmeyer told the Richmond Times-Dispatch two to three dozen officers had been deployed in two neighborhoods Sunday during the search.