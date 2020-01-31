Police identify the teen whom officers fatally shot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police have identified the teenager armed with a gun who was fatally shot by officers responding to a reported robbery at a pharmacy store in Ohio's capital city, police said.

Two officers fired at 15-year-old Abdirahman Salad during the confrontation in the business on Thursday evening, Columbus police said. He later died at a hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Police haven't publicly identified the officers involved.

Police said they had received multiple calls about the alleged robbery, reporting that people were running out of the store and that an armed suspect was involved.

They didn't release further details about the confrontation, except to say the shooting is being investigated under the usual process for reviewing such police-involved shootings in Columbus.

It was the second fatal officer-involved shooting in the city in less than a week.