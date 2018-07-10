Police identify shooting victim who crashed into building

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police have released the name of the man who was fatally shot while driving his car in West Haven.

West Haven police say 36-year-old Jason Roman crashed into the back of an apartment building Monday after being shot. The Naugatuck man was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Power and water were shut off at the building Roman crashed into due to extensive damage, but no one inside the building was hurt.

Police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information about the shooting and crash, including what led up to it, is asked to contact police.