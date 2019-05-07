Police identify man dead in eastern Indiana police shooting

UNION CITY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say an Ohio man died in a fatal police shooting in eastern Indiana .

A statement from police identifies the man who died in Monday's shooting in Union City, Indiana, as 38-year-old Michael R. Evans of Union City, Ohio.

Police earlier said a person hiding in bushes at a home opened fire on police officers responding to a call Monday morning, and the officers took cover and returned fire. Police say the Randolph County, Indiana, SWAT team arrived on the scene and located the dead suspect in the bushes.

An investigation is ongoing and an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.

The cities area about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis. The state line runs between Union City, Indiana and Union City, Ohio.