Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a man and a woman dead in what investigators believe was a murder suicide.
Investigators believe Joseph Caba, 41, shot his fiancee, 32-year-old Lauren Porter, and then himself, said Sgt. Maggie Cox, a Police Department spokeswoman.
They were found dead in a home in northwest Phoenix late Wednesday afternoon after family members asked authorities to do a welfare check.
Cox said the police investigation is ongoing.
