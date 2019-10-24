Police find body in missing Maine woman's building

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say they've discovered a body in the basement of a building that is the residence of a missing woman.

Maine State Police and Waterville police say investigators discovered the body in the Waterville duplex on Wednesday afternoon. They say the body has been taken to the medical examiner's office in Augusta for identification and cause of death.

Police previously said they're searching for 29-year-old Melissa Sousa, who was last seen on Tuesday morning putting her two children on to a school bus. Police previously identified Sousa as a resident of the Waterville duplex, where she lived with her boyfriend and children.

The two police agencies say they're continuing their investigation into the discovery of the body on Thursday.