Police extend beefed-up patrols near scene of double killing

CASTLE HILL, Maine (AP) — State police say increased controls are continuing this weekend as the investigation continues in a double killing in northern Maine.

Police found the bodies of 51-year-old Roger Ellis and 25-year-old Allen Curtis in the truck early Tuesday in the town of Castle Hill.

With the perpetrator at large, law enforcement officers are continuing beefed-up patrols in the areas of Castle Hill and neighboring Mapleton.

Police thought they were dealing with a collision between a truck and an ATV on Route 227. Then they discovered the men dead in the truck. The ATV's owner has not been identified.