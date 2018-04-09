Police dog dies, honored for tracking successes

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A decorated 7-year-old police dog is being remembered for her successes in tracking people.

K-9 officer Daisy Mae died in February after an illness. The Strafford County Sheriff's Office held a funeral for the bloodhound in New Hampshire on Monday.

The dog and her handler, Deputy Keith MacKenzie, were honored in 2014 for finding an armed fugitive near the Canadian border who was charged in his girlfriend's death in Maine.

Daisy Mae also helped find a suspect in the killing of a Pennsylvania state trooper later that year.

WMUR-TV reports MacKenzie had Daisy Mae since 2011 when she was a 7-month-old puppy.

This story has been corrected to say that the name of the department is the Strafford County Sheriff's Office, not the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com