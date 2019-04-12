Police decline to press charges in racial dispute at market

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say they won't press charges in connection with a racial confrontation at a Connecticut supermarket that was caught on video.

East Haven police tell WTNH-TV that even though there is "probable cause to make dual breach of peace arrests" they are declining to make any arrests because "we don't believe the male victim in the video deserves to be arrested."

Prosecutors also cited a lack of cooperation by the alleged victims.

In the video, a white woman is heard using a racial slur multiple times and spitting during an argument with a black couple in a ShopRite store last month. The New Haven woman told police she was verbally assaulted first.

The white woman, who worked as a clerk at Hamden Public Schools, resigned after the video went public.