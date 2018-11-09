Police continue to investigate double homicide in Woodbury

BARRE, Vt. (AP) — Police are continuing to investigate the homicides of two people found dead in burnt buildings.

Firefighters were called to Woodbury last week and found two people dead after separate fires at adjoining homes.

An autopsy determined 48-year-old David Thompson was shot to death. A second victim was found in the adjacent home, identified as 29-year-old Carol Fradette, whose cause of death was of blunt impact and a gunshot wound.

Court records show Fradette was scheduled to be in court in November on charges she lied to police to implicate another person.

MyNBC5 reports investigators have determined she was charged with a number of crimes in the past, while a police affidavit stated Thompson attempted to cover for Fradette while she had an arrest warrant.

___

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com