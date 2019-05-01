Police continue probe into 4 family members slain in home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Authorities continue to investigate the Sunday evening deaths of four family members found shot in their suburban Ohio home.

West Chester Township spokeswoman Barb Wilson says Wednesday the investigation is ongoing. Police have not publicly identified any suspects.

A coroner identified the man and three women killed and said all four died from gunshot wounds. She did not specify their relationship or release other details Tuesday on the autopsy results.

Authorities say they don't believe the slayings were a hate crime.

A man identified as a resident of the apartment called 911 late Sunday, saying he arrived home to find four family members down and bleeding.

Members of a nearby Sikh temple said Monday they believed the victims were members of a family that had worshipped there.