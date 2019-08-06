Police charge 72 demonstrators over Australian climate rally

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Police have arrested dozens of climate protesters who disrupted traffic in the biggest city in Australia's main coal mining state.

Tuesday's demonstration was the latest in a series of protests by environmental group Extinction Rebellion to disrupt downtown Brisbane.

Queensland Police Superintendent Chris Stream says 72 people were charged following the protests, which involved about 300 demonstrators.

The charged protesters are aged between 18 and 73. They are charged with offences including public nuisance, disobeying lawful directions and obstructing police.

Protest organizer Laura Lucardie said causing disruption for commuters was the goal of the demonstration.