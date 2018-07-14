Police: baby boy died after being left in car for 8 hours

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — The 17-month-old boy left in a car for about eight hours died after one of his parents parked the car and went to work.

Pembroke Pines Police said the toddler's parent left him in the car Friday morning after parking in a hospital parking lot.

The Sun Sentinel reports the parents' names were not released and the investigation remains active.

Officials said paramedics arrived about 5:06 p.m., and tried to resuscitate the little boy.

Lawrence Hashish, a lawyer who was contacted by the family, said he spoke with police Friday night and was told both parents were questioned and released.

