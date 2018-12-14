Police arrest wanted man who taunted them on Facebook

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man who taunted police on Facebook by comparing his active arrest warrant to a game of hide-and-seek has been arrested.

Burlington police announced the arrest of Chris Mitchell on Twitter , sharing his posting and stating "Game over." The Burlington Free Press reports the 23-year-old was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of violating conditions of release a few hours after making his post on Facebook.

Burlington Chief Brandon Del Pozo said Friday Mitchell has a criminal record that includes at least three other felony convictions and nine failures to appear in court.

Del Pozo also notes it's not advisable to taunt the police and says it probably motivated officers "to close the case a little more quickly."

It was not immediately known if Mitchell is being represented by an attorney.

