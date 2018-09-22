Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Hartford man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead.

Hartford police say they arrested 24-year-old Kayvon Cook on Friday after a warrant was issued for charges including reckless driving, operating with a suspended license and evading responsibility with serious physical injury.

Police say Cook fled from the scene after hitting 47-year-old Chante Tucker on Sept. 5 at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Garden Street.

Tucker, of Hartford, was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police say they identified Cook's car through video footage from city cameras and through other investigative work. He was arrested without incident and was being held on $100,000 bond Friday.

It was not immediately clear if Cook has obtained a lawyer.