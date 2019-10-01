Police arrest mother in Wisconsin counterfeit vaping case

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested the mother of two Wisconsin brothers accused of illegally manufacturing vaping cartridges with THC oil.

The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office says 43-year-old Courtney Huffhines faces charges that include possessing and manufacturing THC, but details of her alleged involvement have not been disclosed. The sheriff's office says more information is being released Tuesday.

The Kenosha News reports Huffhines was arrested Monday afternoon. It's unknown whether she has an attorney.

Last month, authorities arrested 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines and 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines. Prosecutors say Tyler Huffhines employed 10 people to fill thousands of cartridges a day with THC oil at a condo he rented. Hundreds of illnesses around the country have been linked to vaping, but authorities have not singled out a product or ingredient as the culprit.