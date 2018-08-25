Police arrest man suspected of biting off girlfriend's ear

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Police say a Big Island man beat his girlfriend and a 77-year-old man with meat cleaver and also bit off a part of the woman's ear.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Puna patrol officers received a report of a woman being assaulted with a knife at Kalapana Seaview Estates Tuesday night.

Officers say the 53-year-old woman had multiple lacerations on her face and a partially severed ear.

Police say the woman and the man were parking a vehicle when they were confronted by the woman's boyfriend who forced himself into the car holding a meat cleaver.

Police say the boyfriend struck the man multiple times in the head with the cleaver's handle and struck the woman repeatedly with his fists.

The 41-year-old man was arrested and is facing eight charges.

