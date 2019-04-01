Police arrest man suspected in connection with bank robbery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont have arrested a man they say is involved in two bank robberies.

According to investigators, 38-year-old Gregory Moody Jr. robbed a St. Albans bank on March 22, and then robbed a South Burlington bank about a week later. MyNBC5 reports police say he demanded money from the teller and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Moody is being held at the Chittenden County Correctional Center and held on $10,000 bail. It was not immediately known if he is being represented by an attorney.