Police arrest man in connection to fatal shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Police say a man has been arrested on murder charges in Boston in connection to a fatal shooting.

Nineteen-year-old Jerion Moore, of Stoughton, was detained in Dorchester Saturday by members of the Boston Police Department's Fugitive Apprehension unit.

He is connected to a January shooting in Roxbury that killed 22-year-old Alexander Mervin, of Revere.

Eighteen-year-old Nicholas Sicellon, of Dorchester, was named as a second suspect Sunday morning, and is in custody for an unrelated matter.

Moore will be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Roxbury District Court. Attorneys for either men could not be identified.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans says detectives put a "dangerous felon" behind bars.