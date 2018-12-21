Police arrest man for 2008 killing in North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Police in North Little Rock say they've arrested a man in connection with a killing that happened more than 10 years ago.

North Little Rock police say officers arrested Nathaniel Smith III on Thursday for the June 14, 2008, shooting death of Timothy Nichols. According to police, officers who responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of West 15th and Crutcher streets found Nichols dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities have not said what linked Smith to the death.

Smith is being held in the Pulaski County jail on $1 million on suspicion of capital murder, and court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.