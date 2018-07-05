Police arrest man alone in store after others flee to roof

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — A man is charged with threatening a north Mississippi appliance store after police say he arrived with a gun and managers herded employees and customers to store's rear and then onto the roof.

Local news outlets report that 66-year-old Rickey Morris is accused of returning to a Conn's store in Southaven Tuesday with a gun after an earlier argument with an employee.

Southaven police say a witness saw Morris with a handgun in the parking lot and told store managers.

When police arrived, Morris was arrested alone in the store.

No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Morris is charged with two counts of disturbance of a public place. He's due in court next week.

It's unclear if Morris has a lawyer to speak for him.