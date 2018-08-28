https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-arrest-man-accused-of-threatening-to-harm-13188439.php
Police arrest man accused of threatening to harm officers
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of threatening to harm police officers has been arrested.
Hartford police say Rodney Seegobin was arrested Tuesday and is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a stolen firearm, operating a vehicle without a license and other offenses.
Police say after officers located his car, Seegobin tried to flee before being apprehended. Police say they found a loaded .38-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver that had been stolen from Tolland.
It was not immediately clear whether Seogbin has an attorney.
