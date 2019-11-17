Police arrest gunman after standoff lasts nearly 4 hours

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police have arrested a man after a nearly four-hour standoff at an apartment complex in eastern Des Moines.

Des Moines Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday found the suspect on a second-floor balcony. The man fired more shots and retreated inside when officers arrived.

The man was arrested without incident nearly four hours after police arrived. He was alone in the apartment.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident.