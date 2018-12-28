Police arrest Mississippi men caught with counterfeit cash

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi have arrested three men they say were caught with fake checks, printing equipment and more than $9,000 in counterfeit cash.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports 39-year-old Timothy Scott Mackin, 41-year-old Kevin Daniel Fugitt and 50-year-old Michael Ray Carroll were arrested last week on charges including possession of counterfeit bank notes.

Booneville police say officers conducted a traffic stop that night on the men and discovered the fake cash and related items. Police say officers later found methamphetamine on Carroll and charged him with possessing the drug.

It's unclear if the men have lawyers. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, http://djournal.com