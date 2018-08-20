https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-arrest-2-men-in-Topeka-homicide-13168224.php
Police arrest 2 men in Topeka homicide
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been arrested in the death of a man who was shot several times in a Topeka alleyway.
The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that that first arrest was made early Sunday when officers spotted a suspicious car. The second suspect was arrested later in the death in the death of 20-year-old Gianni Sabastian Noriega.
Officers found Noriega unresponsive Thursday night while responding to a report of a shooting. He died later at a hospital, marking the city's 13th homicide of the year.
