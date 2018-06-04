Police arrest 17 in prostitution sting

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island say they have arrested 17 people as part of an undercover prostitution sting.

The Providence Journal reports the arrests happened in Central Falls Sunday morning.

Central Falls police officers had posed as prostitutes as part of the operation, which resulted in the arrests of 14 men and three women.

The Central Falls Police Department said Monday the goal of the operation was to diminish sex-trafficking in the city.

Police have not released the names of those arrested.

___

Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com