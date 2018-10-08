https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Police-Wounded-driver-crashes-into-house-13290256.php
Police: Wounded driver crashes into house
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A driver has crashed into a Rhode Island house after he was shot in the leg.
Authorities say the shooting happened Monday morning in Providence. Police say the 28-year-old man was shot in the leg by a person in another vehicle. Authorities say the man's SUV struck a porch.
The victim was treated at the hospital. His passenger wasn't injured.
A building inspector determined it was safe for the SUV to be towed away.
No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.
View Comments