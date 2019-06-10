Police: Women held French Quarter family at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police in New Orleans say a woman repeatedly entered her neighbors' apartment and held them at gunpoint while searching for her boyfriend.

News outlets report 46-year-old Susanne Moore is accused of pointing a gun at a sleeping teenager early Saturday, and later using it while threatening the teen's mother.

Police say Moore told the woman that she had heard her boyfriend in the family's French Quarter apartment, and accused them of holding him hostage. They say Moore returned once more, kicking down the family's door before running from the scene screaming. Moore was arrested hours later on charges including aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

Moore was still jailed as of Sunday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.