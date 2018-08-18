Donation jar for slain girl's family stolen; woman arrested

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a woman caught on video surveillance camera stealing a jar full of donations intended to help the family of a 7-year-old Florida girl slain in gun crossfire.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the jar containing about $600 was taken from a restaurant near the site where Heidy Rivas Villanueva was killed on Aug. 11.

Deputies announced the woman's arrest Saturday afternoon. She was not immediately identified.

The video shows the woman looking around several times, grabbing the donation jar and stuffing it inside a shopping bag before rushing out the door. The donations were intended to help with funeral expenses for the little girl.

The Florida Times-Union reports that nearly $16,000 has been contributed to a GoFundMe page set up for Heidy's family.

Three people have been arrested on murder and other charges stemming from the killing.