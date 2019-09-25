Police: Woman killed disabled grandson with drug overdose

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — An 87-year-old Florida woman told police she gave her disabled 30-year-old grandson a fatal dose of drugs because she's near death and there's no one else who can take care of him.

Bradenton police spokesman Brian Thiers said in a news conference that detectives took Lillian Parks into protective custody Sunday for an evaluation and medical treatment.

Thiers said Joel Parks lived with his grandmother on weekends and at a group home during the week. His sister came to check on him Sunday and called 911.

The Bradenton Herald reports Joel Parks' father is dead and his mother is estranged.

Investigators say she'll likely be charged with second-degree murder. They're awaiting a toxicology report to reveal the substance used to kill Joel Parks. They were also interviewing family members.

