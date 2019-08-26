Police: Woman killed by hit-and-run driver

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) — Police say a woman was killed in Federal Way when a hit-and-run driver struck her vehicle.

KOMO-TV reports the crash that happened at about 9 p.m. Sunday at S. 316th St. and Pacific Highway South, according to Federal Way police.

According to investigators, a vehicle was driving south at high speed on Pacific Highway South when it crashed into the victim vehicle, which was turning onto South 316th Street.

The driver of the causing vehicle got out of the car and ran off. They remain on the run.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

