Police: Woman faked terminal illness for extended stay

EGG HARBOR, N.J. (AP) — Police have arrested a New Jersey woman who they say faked having a terminal illness and convinced a family to take care of her for more than a month.

Authorities said Tuesday the 26-year-old Galloway woman was charged July 12 with theft by deception and harassment after staying with an Egg Harbor Township family for the past five weeks.

Linda Evans tells WCAU-TV her family cared for the woman, and "every day was just like she has one more day to live."

Officer Cherie Burgan says the woman pretended to be other people during the investigation, including her own hospice nurse.

Police say the woman pulled a similar scheme in Pennsylvania, but she was never charged with a crime.