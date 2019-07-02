Police: Woman drove into reservoir with 3 kids in vehicle

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation after authorities say she intentionally drove her SUV into a Rhode Island reservoir with her three children inside.

The 30-year-old Milford, Massachusetts, woman was held on $30,000 bail after appearing in court Monday to face three counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child. She didn't enter pleas.

She was ordered to undergo an evaluation before her next court date.

Police say the woman drove into the Lawton Valley Reservoir in Portsmouth on Friday. Fire Capt. Howie Tighe says the vehicle was in the water up to its tires. He says the children were evaluated but not seriously hurt. They are now in the custody of Massachusetts child welfare authorities.

A message was left with the woman's attorney.