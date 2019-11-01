Police: Utah woman stole $145K from youth justice center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah authorities say the treasurer of a youth justice center has stolen more than $145,000 from the organization.

Authorities say 41-year-old Michelle Lyn Coon was booked into the Uintah County jail Wednesday on suspicion of a second-degree felony count of theft over $5,000.

Authorities say a member of Friends of Uintah & Daggett County Children's Justice Center contacted police after noticing multiple unauthorized charges and withdrawals on bank account statements dating back to 2012.

Authorities say money spent on Coon's company-issued credit card included phone-related charges and at fast food restaurants and clothing stores.

Detectives say Coon told police she was addicted.

Online court records don't list a defense attorney for Coon who could comment on the allegations.

Coon was released after posting $10,000 bail.